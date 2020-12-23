Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.