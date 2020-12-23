Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

FLGT opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $188,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,644 shares in the company, valued at $205,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,125,530. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

