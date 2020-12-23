Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $562,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $261.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $322.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.21.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total transaction of $1,402,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,306,943.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,703 shares of company stock worth $46,243,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

