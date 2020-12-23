Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $578,000 in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Landec as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 29.0% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth $292,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNDC stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $135.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.86 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNDC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $349,324.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

