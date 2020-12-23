Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,618 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.27. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $65.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $82.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

