Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 722.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $59.39.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

