Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 557,906 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557,906 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,275,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

