Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.