ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Trading Down 9.9%

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.39.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBAZ)

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

