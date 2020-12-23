Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Trading 12.1% Higher

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s stock price shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.49. 2,468,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 517,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAC)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

