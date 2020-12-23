StableUSD Market Cap Achieves $522,166.10 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One StableUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00133621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.39 or 0.00665338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00140323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00379460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00058018 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,602 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

