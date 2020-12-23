Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.80.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $213.17 on Tuesday. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.44.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $5,996,604.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,324 shares of company stock worth $14,802,045. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stamps.com by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

