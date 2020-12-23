Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Motor enjoys a strong competitive advantage due to brand recognition and sizeable customer base. Its Pollak business buyout has enhanced Standard Motor’s growth opportunities. Healthy balance sheet with low leverage increases the financial flexibility of the firm. Cost cut efforts are also aiding margins and the trend is set to continue. Moreover, robust third results have encouraged Standard Motor to reinstate its dividend payout and stock buyback program. However, rising coronavirus infections and subsequent lockdown may put pressure on the company’s prospects. Rising competition in every market served remains a lingering concern for the firm. Tariff woes in China and economic slowdown are further putting pressure on the company. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,235 shares of company stock worth $773,544. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

