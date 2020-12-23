Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $14.00 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $2.64 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00315320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

