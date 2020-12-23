Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $914.51 million, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. Standex International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $173,946.96. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

