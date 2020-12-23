STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $38.04 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00005058 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DSX, IDCM and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00049987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00321846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001933 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokens.net, DDEX, IDCM, HitBTC, DSX, OKCoin, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

