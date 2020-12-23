State Street Corp Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.56% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the second quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153,264 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 67.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 240,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 96,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 93.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

GLRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.55 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.