State Street Corp Lowers Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Wave Life Sciences worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 557.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

