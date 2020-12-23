State Street Corp Lowers Stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.94% of Rocky Brands worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rocky Brands by 44.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 550.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

