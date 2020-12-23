State Street Corp Raises Position in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in NantKwest were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 522.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NantKwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NantKwest alerts:

In other NantKwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 72.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NK opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 2.52. NantKwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30.

NantKwest Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK).

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.