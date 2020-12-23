State Street Corp Sells 1,045,397 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045,397 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

VNQ opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.38. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

