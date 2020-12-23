State Street Corp Sells 804 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 212.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bel Fuse from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $42,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.