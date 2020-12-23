State Street Corp Trims Stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 284,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RVI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $38.00 to $35.59 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Scott D. Roulston acquired 4,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,132.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,289 shares of company stock worth $3,844,043 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RVI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.83. Retail Value Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $37.33.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.15%.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

