StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Trading 6.3% Higher

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.19. 240,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 67,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the quarter. StealthGas makes up approximately 2.2% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Towerview LLC owned about 2.58% of StealthGas worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

