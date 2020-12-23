Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Steelcase has decreased its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SCS opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Steelcase news, VP Eddy F. Schmitt acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 89,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,176.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,728 shares in the company, valued at $107,267.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

