Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,127,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total transaction of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84.

Shares of MRNA opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

