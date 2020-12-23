Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,056 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,987% compared to the average daily volume of 99 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

