Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 904% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 645,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 409,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

