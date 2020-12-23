Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,761 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 799% compared to the average daily volume of 974 call options.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. William Blair started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

