StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.08

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.08 and last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 6474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.97 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 56.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.