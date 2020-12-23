Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Shares Down 1.9%

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$2.07. 52,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 156,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRX. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of C$251.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

