STRAKS Price Up 19.7% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $39,365.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,561.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.44 or 0.02590791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00448515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.11 or 0.01239772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.95 or 0.00687354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00267318 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00023292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About STRAKS

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.