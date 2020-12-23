Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Stratasys by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 608,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of SSYS opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

