Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.02 and last traded at $98.01. Approximately 211,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 190,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.09.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Strategic Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.