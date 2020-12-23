Strs Ohio Acquires 3,730 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Grubhub by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grubhub by 7.5% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUB opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.49. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $493.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grubhub news, Director Brian P. Mcandrews sold 31,632 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $2,346,778.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,017.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,833. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Grubhub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

