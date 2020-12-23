Strs Ohio Acquires 6,466 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.99 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

