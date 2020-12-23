Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 145.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 20.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

