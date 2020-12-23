Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,143 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 202.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,234,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,694,000 after buying an additional 9,521,817 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 128.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,386,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,115,000 after buying an additional 3,032,606 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,059.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after buying an additional 1,062,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens upped their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

