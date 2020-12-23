Strs Ohio Purchases 2,800 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,982,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after buying an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,675,000 after buying an additional 733,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,407,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.77.

IRTC stock opened at $234.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.54 and a one year high of $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -122.52 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.03.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,719,487. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

