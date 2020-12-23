Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.83, for a total value of $3,239,071.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock worth $6,206,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Quidel stock opened at $203.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 0.84. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

