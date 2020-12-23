Strs Ohio Sells 396 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

HUBB opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

