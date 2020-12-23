Strs Ohio Sells 789 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

