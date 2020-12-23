Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Up 6.8%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 353,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 132,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

SMMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%. Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jonathan Powell sold 29,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $129,807.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,656 shares of company stock worth $238,578.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.