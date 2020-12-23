SunOpta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,107 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,434% compared to the average volume of 333 call options.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $941.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.00 million. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 19.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 417,301 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 421,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

