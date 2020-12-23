Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $2.12. Support.com shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 105,561 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Support.com had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Support.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Support.com by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Support.com during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

