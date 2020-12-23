sUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.97 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and $15.97 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.00680024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00123597 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00374000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00097543 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

