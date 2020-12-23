SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALLK. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK opened at $144.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. Allakos has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Allakos by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.