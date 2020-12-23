SVB Leerink Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $69.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 45.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $125.88 on Monday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -77.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $1,266,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,654,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,746,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,338 shares of company stock worth $59,875,344 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4,059.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

