SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.04 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.04 ($1.15). 2,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a market cap of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.75.

Get SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Gray purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) Company Profile (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.