Sylo Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Sylo has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $107,421.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001432 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000177 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io.

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.